Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 775 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,215,000 after buying an additional 63,048 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $78.36 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

