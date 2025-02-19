Floor & Decor (FND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.39.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

