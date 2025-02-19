Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Announces Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.90%. Flowserve updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Flowserve Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE FLS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,366. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.55.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flowserve from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Flowserve

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.