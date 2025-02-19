Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) CFO Acquires $100,440.00 in Stock

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) CFO Ahmed Pasha bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,703 shares in the company, valued at $160,075.44. This trade represents a 168.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Fluence Energy Stock Up 9.3 %
FLNC stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 2,170.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,375,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 676.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
