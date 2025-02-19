Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $614.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $601.00 and its 200-day moving average is $584.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $614.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.