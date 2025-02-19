Fortis Group Advisors LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JGRO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 537.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

