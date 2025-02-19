Fortis Group Advisors LLC Sells 2,734 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,680.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,195,000 after acquiring an additional 365,643 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VYMI opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

