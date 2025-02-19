Francois Lionel Poirier Purchases 4,800 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Francois Lionel Poirier purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$65.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,239.52.
Francois Lionel Poirier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Francois Lionel Poirier sold 118,243 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.38, for a total value of C$8,085,219.85.
TC Energy Trading Up 1.0 %
TC Energy stock opened at C$65.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$43.83 and a 12 month high of C$70.32. The stock has a market cap of C$67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
