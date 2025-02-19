Francois Lionel Poirier Purchases 4,800 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Francois Lionel Poirier purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$65.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,239.52.

Francois Lionel Poirier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Francois Lionel Poirier sold 118,243 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.38, for a total value of C$8,085,219.85.

TC Energy stock opened at C$65.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$43.83 and a 12 month high of C$70.32. The stock has a market cap of C$67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Joseph raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.25.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

