Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 454,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,607 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIVI. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 524.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the third quarter worth $317,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DIVI opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $811.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.