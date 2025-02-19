FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 28th

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0645 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

NYSE FSCO opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $7.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,200. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

