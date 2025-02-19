FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Position Lifted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 162.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,850 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

BATS RDVI opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.