Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 269,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,454. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $203.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FULC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

