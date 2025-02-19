Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,089,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,633 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $22,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

