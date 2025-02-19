FY2024 EPS Forecast for Vermilion Energy Reduced by Analyst

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Atb Cap Markets has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Shares of VET opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.97. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 27,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

