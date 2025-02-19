FY2024 EPS Forecast for Vermilion Energy Reduced by Analyst

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Atb Cap Markets has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Shares of VET opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.97. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $12.79.
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
