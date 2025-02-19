FY2025 Earnings Forecast for MCFT Issued By B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasterCraft Boat’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCFT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $18.88 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $317.18 million, a P/E ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,028,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 29.9% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after buying an additional 390,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 53,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.87 per share, with a total value of $1,016,206.11. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,426,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,658,489.01. This trade represents a 1.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

