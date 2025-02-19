FY2025 EPS Estimates for Vecima Networks Lowered by Cormark

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VCM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Accountability Research decreased their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE VCM opened at C$11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$264.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.63. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$11.00 and a 52 week high of C$23.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total transaction of C$27,840.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $36,716 in the last three months. Company insiders own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

