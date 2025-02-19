FY2025 EPS Forecast for Silvercorp Metals Boosted by Analyst

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.32.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
