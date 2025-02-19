FY2025 EPS Forecast for Silvercorp Metals Boosted by Analyst

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.32.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

About Silvercorp Metals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 235,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 33,591 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,444,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 664,806 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,556,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

