FY2026 Earnings Forecast for CAE Issued By Desjardins

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAE. National Bankshares lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cibc World Mkts lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.94.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE opened at C$37.93 on Wednesday. CAE has a 12 month low of C$22.28 and a 12 month high of C$39.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. The firm has a market cap of C$12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.