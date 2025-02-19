FY2029 Earnings Estimate for TRVI Issued By B. Riley

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Trevi Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

TRVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of TRVI opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.88. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,099,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 10,664,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,684 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 429.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,212,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,370 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,300,000. Finally, Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,244,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

