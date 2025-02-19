GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 20,780 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 488,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 136,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.69. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

