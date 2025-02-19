GAM Holding AG Sells 1,578 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,609.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,389 shares of company stock worth $2,091,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of CF stock opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.51. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CF

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.