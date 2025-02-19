Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51, Zacks reports. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. Garmin updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.800-7.800 EPS.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock opened at $214.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $223.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.63 and its 200 day moving average is $194.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

