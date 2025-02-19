GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66, Zacks reports. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. GeneDx updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. GeneDx has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $130,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,975.76. The trade was a 29.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 12,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $886,521.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,064.32. The trade was a 26.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,603 shares of company stock worth $12,223,041. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

