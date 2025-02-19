General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Get General Mills alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GIS

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Mills has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $27,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.