George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 10,965 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 2,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

The stock has a market cap of $83.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 45.40%.

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices – LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

