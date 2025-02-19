Gimbal Financial Purchases 372 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Gimbal Financial increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8,688.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

