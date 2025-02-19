Gimbal Financial Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gimbal Financial boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.2% of Gimbal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gimbal Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.61. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.