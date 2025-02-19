Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Mizuho

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.42.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $83.90 and a 1-year high of $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.62.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $498,700.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $15,310,024.65. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $288,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,707.36. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,521. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. State of Wyoming raised its position in Glaukos by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

