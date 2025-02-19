Global Blue Group (GB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Global Blue Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 44.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global Blue Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GB opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Global Blue Group has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

