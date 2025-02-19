Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 407,222 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 197.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 613,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,222 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

