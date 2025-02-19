Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 11,450 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.