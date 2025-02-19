Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $427.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

