Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 10,967 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of BND opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2348 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

