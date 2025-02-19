Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 16,866 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,866 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,816 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,016,000 after buying an additional 1,053,392 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,075,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,619.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 918,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 885,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,590,000 after acquiring an additional 838,189 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

