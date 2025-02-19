Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,201 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $30,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,040,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 149,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,138,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,309,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 350,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 125,976 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

