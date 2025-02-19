Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 6,153 shares.The stock last traded at $40.32 and had previously closed at $40.51.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $648.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

