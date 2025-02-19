Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 6,153 shares.The stock last traded at $40.32 and had previously closed at $40.51.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $648.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.03.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
