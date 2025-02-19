Globant (GLOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $644.42 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $222.49 on Wednesday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Globant from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

