Gogo (GOGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter.
Gogo Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Gogo stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Gogo has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.
About Gogo
