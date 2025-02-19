Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $174.37 million for the quarter.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 23.89%. On average, analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOGL opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.16. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Pareto Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

