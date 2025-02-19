Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $46.07. Approximately 34 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.2071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF ( BATS:GSEE Free Report ) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.61% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

