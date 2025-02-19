Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,419,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $304.85 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.20 and a 200 day moving average of $293.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,382. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

