Good Life Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $270.70 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $187.05 and a fifty-two week high of $271.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

