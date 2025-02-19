Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $65.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

