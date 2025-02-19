Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 14,928 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,928 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,602.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 206,449 shares in the last quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,920,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 166,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

