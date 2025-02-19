Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 216,561 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,561 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 97,985 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.