Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 65,849 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,849 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

