Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 68,591 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,591 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

