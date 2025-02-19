GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading 25% Higher – What’s Next?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 4,102,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,342,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
