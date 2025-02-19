Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Up 7.5% in January

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,410,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 114,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Grab Stock Up 7.9 %

Grab stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. 110,836,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,523,701. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. China Renaissance cut Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Grab from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,529,462,000. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $1,052,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Grab by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,314,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,394,000 after buying an additional 14,671,388 shares during the last quarter. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,718,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Grab by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,021,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

