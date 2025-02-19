Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.610-1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.5 million-$257.5 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.430-8.820 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $184.02. 404,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,020. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $185.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average of $154.97.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

